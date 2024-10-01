Raiders Rumors: Potential trade partners for Davante Adams
By Levi Dombro
The Davante Adams saga in Las Vegas might be coming to a close.
The star wide receiver finally requested a trade from the team on Tuesday, effectively ending his rocky tenure with the Raiders that was a constant media whirlwind.
The endless trade rumors, the cryptic messages with the media, and the public outbursts by Adams on the sidelines will no longer haunt fans of the Silver and Black.
Raider Nation won't need to justify the ever-evolving news and feelings of Adams. Instead, his career with the Raiders will serve as a reminder that where there's smoke, there's fire.
Just two weeks ago Adams had a nine-catch, 110-yard, one-touchdown performance in a road win against the Baltimore Ravens. But now, he is on the trade block, and the Raiders are currently listening to offers and gaining intel on the situation, according to multiple reports.
Let's take a look at some potential teams that could be interested in the nearly 32-year old receiver.