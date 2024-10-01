Raiders Rumors: Potential trade partners for Davante Adams
By Levi Dombro
AFC landing spots
Frontrunner: New York Jets
The New York Jets are the most sensible location for Davante Adams to land.
Here he would reunite with Aaron Rodgers, his former quarterback in Green Bay. These two players are not getting any younger and the Jets seem to be all-in on winning this season, so a big swing makes sense for New York.
Not to mention, they have something the Raiders could want: an elite edge rusher in Hassan Reddick. He could fill the void of Malcolm Koonce, who is sidelined for the year with a knee injury and is currently not under contract next year for Las Vegas, and help take the pressure off of Maxx Crosby, who is less than 100% health-wise.
If I was a betting man, I would say Adams is in New York by the end of the week.
Makes sense: Pittsburgh Steelers
Another team that could use the talents of Adams would be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers OC Arthur Smith is doing his best to operate with an offense that is devoid of any true game-changing talent outside of George Pickens, and so far, he is failing.
Still, the Steelers are 3-1 and sit atop the NFC North because of their elite defensive play. If the offense could add a major weapon like Adams, they could play more complementary football and not have to rely on the defense so much.
Dark horse: Buffalo Bills
Adding Adams to the Bills may make Buffalo the front-runner in the AFC.
Josh Allen and Co. have been one of the best scoring offenses in the league this season, and they have done so without a legitimate No. 1 option in their receiving core.
Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid have been solid, and Keon Coleman is young but still developing. A legit WR1 may do wonders for an already-thriving Bills offense if they are looking to go all in to knock off the Chiefs this season.
Mark Davis may want to make this deal happen just to spite Kansas City, the only thing I could see getting in the way would be hesitation from Buffalo in regards to signing another Stefon Diggs-type player.