Raiders Rumors: Potential trade partners for Davante Adams
By Levi Dombro
NFC destinations
Frontrunner: Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are another team that has had tremendous success on offense this season while utilizing sub-par talent for the most part.
Terry McLaurin is a great piece, but Noah Brown and Luke McCaffery do not constitute any kind of dangerous 1-2 punch as supplementary pieces.
Adding Adams into the mix with Kliff Kingsbury and a young quarterback like Jayden Daniels may propel them further ahead of schedule as they cling to a 3-1 record and sole leadership of the NFC East.
Makes sense: New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have a chance at landing Adams for the same reason that the Raiders got him in the first place: Derek Carr.
Adams' best season on the Raiders was his initial campaign with Carr under center, and there is a chance that the two could reunite again in New Orleans.
After a hot start to the year, the Saints have cooled down a bit and may be in the market for a jolt to their offense. Adams fits the bill and could take the pressure off of Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed tremendously.
Klint Kubiak is a brilliant offensive mind and he may be foaming at the mouth for an opportunity to acquire Adams.
Dark horse: Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are a bit of a long shot, but hear me out.
Based on their offseason transactions, Atlanta seems to be all in for the 2024 season. They broke the bank for Kirk Cousins during the free agency period, added Justin Simmons and traded for Matthew Judon all within weeks of the season starting.
Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud are a fine trio of receivers, but imagine how much better they could be with a true alpha dog WR1.
Cousins is exactly the kind of QB that Adams would love playing with. Plus, the Falcons play on Thursday Night this week and could use the mini-bye to get Adams up to speed.