Raiders rumors: Raider Nation has spoken about the QB spot in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders may make a change at QB in 2024, and Raider Nation is behind them going in a certain direction.
By Brad Weiss
Last season, the quarterback position for the Las Vegas Raiders was a bit of a turnstile early on, as three different men started before Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach. Jimmy Garoppolo was the unquestioned starter out of training camp, and many wished that he would bring his winning record to Las Vegas and get this team back to the playoffs.
Garoppolo struggled early with his play, and the injuries started to stack up, leading to Josh McDaniels starting both Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell in his place at times. However, once Pierce took over, it was the Aidan O'Connell Show down the stretch, and the rookie played inspired football most of the time.
As a rookie, there were issues that are to be expected, but he finished strong, tossing four touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 63-21 blowout, beating Kansas City on the road, and throwing eight touchdowns against zero interceptions down the stretch.
Despite that, change is likely coming at the position group in 2024, so we figured why not go out and check what Raiders fans would like to see at the position going forward. Recently, I put out a poll on X to see where Raider Nation stood at the quarterback position, and the results were overwhelming in terms of what they want the franchise to do.
Raider Nation wants the Raiders to go with a rookie at QB in 2024
We got nearly 600 votes across the 24 hours this poll was up on X, and it is clear that the Raiders faithful would like a rookie to take over in 2024. There are a number of potential franchise quarterbacks in this year's draft class, as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are all going to be gone by the 5th pick at the latest this April.
That means the Raiders, sitting at No. 13 overall, would have to trade up in a big way to get one of those three players. If they stay at No. 13, or move up only a bit, then they may land Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy, or Bo Nix, three guys who could end up being solid players at the next level.
The main theme we see here is that the Raiders fans want change, and they apparently want a young signal-caller to come in and possibly lead this team for the next ten seasons-plus. Pairing a rookie head coach with a rookie quarterback could prove troublesome for Las Vegas next season, but Pierce won more than he lost with a rookie at quarterback in 2023, so maybe this is the right way to go for not only 2024, but for the future.