Raiders rumors: Recent mock has Las Vegas picking twice on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in April, but could they get even more picks on Day 1?
By Brad Weiss
When it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do. New general manager Tom Telesco will be tasked with turning the Raiders into a perennial playoff contender, and it all starts this offseason in both free agency, and with this year's draft cycle.
As it stands now, the Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a position where they will need to possibly trade up if they hope to land one of the elite quarterbacks in this year's draft class. However, after this year's NFL Combine, there are as many as six quarterbacks who could hear their name called on Day 1, making this one of the more exciting draft seasons in recent history.
Going into April, all eyes will be on the mock drafts, and the Raiders have been mocked to go a number of different ways with their Day 1 selection. Telesco has never been afraid to make waves in the draft, and that could once again be the case this year.
Over at CBS Sports, one mock by Tom Fornelli has the Silver and Black picking twice on Day 1, landing a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
Raiders go CB at No. 13, but get QB later on
With their first pick, staying at No. 13 overall, Las Vegas adds to their defense, bringing in elite Toledo cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell. In fact, Mitchell is only the second defensive players picked in the first 13 picks, as Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner goes right before him at No. 12 overall to the Denver Broncos.
Mitchell has seen his draft stock rise over the last few months, and there are many who believe he is the best defensive back in this year's draft class. He fills an immediate need for Las Vegas, and would be an excellent No. 2 outside cornerback behind Jack Jones at the position in Year 1.
Later on during the first round, Las Vegas trades up in this mock, adding Washington star signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. With a clean bill of health, Penix Jr. is someone to keep an eye on in the first round, and with the Raiders, he would immediately challenge Aidan O'Connell for the starting job as a rookie.
This would be an incredible and exciting Day 1 for the Silver and Black.