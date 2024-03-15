Raiders rumors: Could it be the Zamir White Show at running back in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a hole at running back with Josh Jacobs landing in Green Bay, but do they have his replacement already in-house?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2024 offseason with a big decision when it came to the starting running back spot. In 2022, Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards, but did not sign a long-term deal with the franchise, making him a free agent once again this offseason.
The Jacobs decision came in a hurry, as he agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers after spending his entire career in the Silver and Black. One of the more productive runners in the NFL, and in Raiders history, Jacobs leaves a gaping hole at the position group, one that must be a priority for the new regime this offseason.
Las Vegas got a glimpse of a potential replacement for Jacobs last season, as Zamir White captivated Raider Nation with an incredible run at the end of the season. White rushed for over 100 yards in two of his four starts, including an incredible effort by him on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, as we get closer to the draft, is it White who will be the load-bearer for the Raiders at the position going forward?
Raiders could roll with Zamir White in 2024
White was outstanding for the Raiders down the stretch, and has the size and speed to be a real threat at the position in 2024 and beyond. The third-year back will have every opportunity to secure the starting job this summer, but more competition is needed at running back this offseason.
Las Vegas has already brought back Ameer Abdullah in free agency, so he will figure into the team's plans. This offseason, there was a plethora of talent at the position available as free agents, but we have already seen Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and D'Andre Swift land new deals in the past few days.
White should be the RB1 going forward, and I believe he will be a breakout player for the Raiders in 2024. If the team can bolster the offensive line, a 1,000-yard season could be in the cards for the former Georgia Bulldog as he gets an extended workload in Year 3.