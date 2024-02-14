3 salary cap-friendly options at RB if Josh Jacobs leaves
The Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision to make with Josh Jacobs this offseason, but if he does leave, here are some cap-friendly choices at RB.
By Brad Weiss
Going into the 2024 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders will have to make a decision on what to do with star running back Josh Jacobs. Since coming into the league in 2019, Jacobs has emerged as an elite talent at the position group, but coming off a down season in 2023, the Raiders could decide to pass on paying him big bucks in free agency.
Here, we look at three salary cap-friendly running backs the Raiders could bring in if Josh Jacobs leaves via free agency.
3. A.J. Dillon
We start out with Green Bay Packers backup running back AJ Dillon, a former second-round pick out of Boston College. Dillon has appeared in all but two games for the Packers across the last three season serving as a backup, and part-time starter, and has averaged over four yards per carry during his NFL career.
Spotrac lists his market value at only $3.5 million for the upcoming season, which would be over $7 million less than what it would likely take to retain Jacobs in 2024. Dillon and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy were together during the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Green Bay, so the familiarity could bring him to the desert.