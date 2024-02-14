Just Blog Baby
3 salary cap-friendly options at RB if Josh Jacobs leaves

The Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision to make with Josh Jacobs this offseason, but if he does leave, here are some cap-friendly choices at RB.

By Brad Weiss

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Antonio Pierce As Head Coach, Tom Telesco As General Manager
Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Antonio Pierce As Head Coach, Tom Telesco As General Manager / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
2. Devin Singletary

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, Devin Singletary played a big role in the Houston Texans improbable run to the playoffs this past season. Appearing in all 17 games, while starting ten, Singletary posted a career-high with 216 carries this season, while also notching nearly 900 rushing yards.

Singletary is used to being in a starting role, and would press Zamir White to be the lead running back with the Raiders if he does come to Las Vegas. He has some big-play ability, as shown by him being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in a victory against Cincinnati, and could be looking for a new home after signing only a one-year deal with Houston this past offseason.

Over at Spotrac, his market value is listed a bit abover $5 million, which would put him in a perfect range in terms of salary. He is still fairly young for a running back, and would be an excellent complement to Zamir White in the run game, as he has averaged over 4.5 yards per carry throughout his NFL career.

