3 salary cap-friendly options at RB if Josh Jacobs leaves
The Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision to make with Josh Jacobs this offseason, but if he does leave, here are some cap-friendly choices at RB.
By Brad Weiss
2. Devin Singletary
After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, Devin Singletary played a big role in the Houston Texans improbable run to the playoffs this past season. Appearing in all 17 games, while starting ten, Singletary posted a career-high with 216 carries this season, while also notching nearly 900 rushing yards.
Singletary is used to being in a starting role, and would press Zamir White to be the lead running back with the Raiders if he does come to Las Vegas. He has some big-play ability, as shown by him being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in a victory against Cincinnati, and could be looking for a new home after signing only a one-year deal with Houston this past offseason.
Over at Spotrac, his market value is listed a bit abover $5 million, which would put him in a perfect range in terms of salary. He is still fairly young for a running back, and would be an excellent complement to Zamir White in the run game, as he has averaged over 4.5 yards per carry throughout his NFL career.