3 salary cap-friendly options at RB if Josh Jacobs leaves
The Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision to make with Josh Jacobs this offseason, but if he does leave, here are some cap-friendly choices at RB.
By Brad Weiss
1. D'Andre Swift
One guy to keep an eye on in free agency if things do not go well with Jacobs is D'Andre Swift, a key player for a Detroit Lions team who dominated the NFC this past season. Swift had a tremendous first season with the Lions, racking up over 1,000 yards on the ground for the first time in his career, while also being named to his first Pro Bowl.
If the Raiders went with Swift, he would likely be the team's starting running back, and with a market value of only $6.7 million according to Spotrac, he could be had for cheaper than the potential contract of Jacobs. Swift is also a very capable running back in the passing game, giving the Silver and Black another solid weapon for whoever is under center next season.
Of course, Jacobs has a great relationship with Antonio Pierce, and that could bring him back to Las Vegas on a team-friendly long-term deal. However, if he does decide to go after the money, which is certainly his right to do, these three backs could be a nice combination with Zamir White in 2024 and beyond.