Raiders schedule 2024: When is Las Vegas' bye week?
The Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2024 season is out and now Raiders fans know when all of the team's games will be played. A few things that fans look for when their team's new schedule is revealed is when the primetime games are and when the bye week is.
Bye weeks are important because it gives teams a chance to rest up and relax for a week before they dive back in for the rest of a long season. The Raiders had the schedule-makers on their side when picking the bye weeks.
When is the Raiders bye week?
As mentioned, the Raiders hit the jackpot when it comes to perfect bye weeks. They'll get Week 10 off from NFL action, which is smack dab in the middle of the season, setting them up perfectly for what's hopefully a strong second-half of the season.
The Raiders will begin their season playing nine games (Chargers, Ravens, Panthers, Browns, Broncos, Steelers, Rams, Chiefs, and Bengals), then will have a week off, and then play their final eight games (Dolphins, Broncos, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Falcons, Jaguars, Saints, and Chargers). This worked out perfectly for Vegas and hopefully they can reap the benefits of getting the perfect bye week.