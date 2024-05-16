Raiders schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
Actually, These Don't Seem So Bad
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away)
They won the NFC South last year, sure, but what's that really saying? They lost their OC, put all their trust and money in Baker Mayfield, and squeaked into the playoffs last year thanks to winning five of their last six. I'm not saying the Raiders will actually win the game, but at one point, they might be winning.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (Home)
They're either going to get Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, both of which the Raiders have to feel pretty good about. Both Pittsburgh QBs have a tendency to hold on to the ball for too long, which is music to Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins' ears. Plus, it's at home.
11. Atlanta Falcons (Home)
The "You Stole Michael Penix From Us" Bowl! The Falcons are much improved – throwing literal hundreds of millions at free agents will do that – but they are, at the end of the day, the Falcons.
10. Cleveland Browns (Home)
The big takeaway from the Raiders' schedule is that they absolutely need to clean up at home. Because friends, their road schedule gets gnarly. The Browns' defense will give Minshew fits, but their offense is a mess and should keep the Raiders in shouting distance. Of all the games in this section, the Browns one would be the biggest to write home about.