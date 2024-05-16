Raiders schedule 2024: Every opponent ranked from easiest to hardest
The Chiefs Games, Basically
4. Miami Dolphins (Away)
Christian Wilkins revenge game! That'll be the main narrative of the week, but heading to Miami is always tougher than it appears at first glance. Hopefully it's not an early kickoff – west coast teams that travel east and have to deal with 1PM EST kickoffs have an abysmal record. Turns out playing football on very little rest, in the unrelenting heat, is hard!
3. Baltimore Ravens (Away)
At least they get this one out of the way early? There basically isn't a spot on the field where the Raiders have an advantage over Baltimore, and it's on the road. We'll cross this bridge when we get there, and not a moment before.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (Home)
Maybe the Raiders will play inspired and beat the Chiefs at home, like last year. It's certainly possible! And maybe Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will continue being one of the all-time great duos in football while the Chiefs continue their march towards immortality. That's also certainly possible! Both of those things are equally possible.
1. Kanas City Chiefs (Away)
We really don't need to go over this again.