Raiders seen as a Most Improved team during free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have not made a ton of huge moves, but one media outlet feels they are one of the Most Improved teams of the offseason.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders lost star running back Josh Jacobs in free agency this offseason, creating what should have been a major hole at running back. However, many feel that Zamir White is ready to take over as the RB1 in Las Vegas, and the addition of Alexander Mattison should help soften the loss as well.
In addition, the Raiders added Gardner Minshew to the quarterback room, and as it stands, will battle it out with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job this summer. Of course, the Raiders could still add a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but even now, the quarterback position is in much better shape than it was a year ago.
On defense, the arrival of Christian Wilkins is a monster one for the Silver and Black, as they finally have the dominant defensive tackle that they have been missing. Over at Sports Illustrated, Gilberto Manzano posted eight teams he believes improved the most since free agency started, and had high praise for the Silver and Black.
Raiders ranked No. 4 on Most Improved list
Overall, the Raiders came in at No. 4 on the list, a solid ranking by any means. Las Vegas has been strong in free agency, and has a solid cast returning, so there was no reason for them to throw money around at position groups that they were already deep in.
Defensive tackle was an issue, and Wilkins was the best available, so that move has to be considered an "A" move by Tom Telesco.
Manzano wrapped up his section on the Raiders discussing that the team should add another quarterback to the mix. He does not give O'Connell much of a chance to start, as most of the piece is about Minshew stepping in as the starter, and would like the Silver and Black to add either Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. to the quarterback room.