Las Vegas Raiders select TE Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall
After months of speculation, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft holding the No. 13 overall pick. The needs for the Raiders were many going into the first round, as they needed to bolster the offensive line, while also adding some talent to the defensive backfield.
There were also rumors during the pre-draft process that the team planned on trading up for a quarterback, specifically Jayden Daniels from the LSU Tigers. In the end, the Raiders decided to select Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers, the unquestioned No. 1 tight end in this year's draft class.
This is Tom Telesco's first NFL Draft as the team's general manager, so hopes were high going into Thursday night. Las Vegas decided to pair Michael Mayer with Bowers, who now gives their quarterback, no matter who it is, two playmaking tight ends to work with in 2024 and beyond.
Raiders select Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers
While Bowers does not necessarily fill a huge position of need, based on his talent, it was hard for the Silver and Black to pass up on him. Many had Bowers to go in the top-10, so this is definitely a value pick, and gives the Raiders one of the best pass-catching tight end duos in the entire NFL.
Last year, many felt that Mayer was the best tight end going into the draft, so this pick instantly makes this position group one of strength for the Silver and Black. Bowers, is a game-changing player who controls the middle of the field, and the is that he can develop into a Rob Gronkowski-type weapon in Las Vegas.
The Raiders hold many picks across the next two days, and it will be interesting to see what direction they go at No. 44, their next selection in this draft. Night one was once again one of the more exciting nights of the offseason, and hopefully, the Raiders finally got it right in the first round.