Las Vegas Raiders select Decamerion Richardson at pick No. 112 overall
The Las Vegas Raiders went into Saturday needing to bolster the secondary, and they utilized the No. 112 pick on cornerback Decamerion Richardson.
By Brad Weiss
During the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders went all offense. In the first round, they selected Brock Bowers, a tight end from Georgia, before selecting two offensive linemen with their two Day 2 picks.
On Saturday, the Raiders finally addressed the defense, and they did so in a big way with pick No. 112 overall. Going into the NFL Draft, cornerback was definitely a position of need, and as they kicked off the third day of this three-day event, they landed someone who could be a Day 1 starter in the Silver and Black.
South Carolina's Decamerion Richardson has led all SEC cornerbacks in tackles across the last two seasons, and that will be a welcome sight in Las Vegas. Playing in the AFC West, bad secondary play will be the difference between winning the division, and being on the outside looking in at the playoffs, so this was an excellent selection for Tom Telesco and his staff.
Richardson could be able to slide right into the starting lineup alongside Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs, bolstering a position group that was one of the weaker on the defensive side of the ball going into this draft.
Raiders add a quality player to their secondary
There is still work to be done with the Raiders roster, but it was good to see Telesco attack a position of need with his first of five Day 3 picks. Some had the Raiders possibly selecting Richardson's teammate, quarterback Spencer Rattler early in the fourth round, but luckily for Raiders fans, Telesco went with a guy who can come in and help them right away.
Las Vegas has one pick in the fifth round, one in the sixth, and then two in the seventh. This eight-player haul is going to go a long way in solidifying the Raiders as a potential playoff team in 2024, and in Richardson, they may have found a long-time starter in their defensive backfield.