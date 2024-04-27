Las Vegas Raiders select Delmar Glaze at pick No. 77 overall
With their third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Delmar Glaze out of the University of Maryland.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders finally picked an offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Delmar Glaze with the No. 77 overall pick. This was a monster need for the Silver and Black going into the 2024 NFL Draft, and in Glaze, they get a guy who can come in and battle for a starting right tackle job right away.
Overall, this has been an exciting haul for the Raiders, as they have definitely focused on the offense early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tom Telesco is looking to build the offensive line around quarterback Aidan O'Connell, and with the addition of tight end Brock Bowers in the first round, this has a chance to be a special unit on that side of the ball in 2024.
The Raiders appear to be done in terms of picking on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but you never know with Telesco. The Raiders still have a major need at cornerback, and could also try and trade up for Spencer Rattler, who has been mocked to the Raiders in recent weeks.
Raiders could be set along the offensive line
The arrival of Glaze is a big one, as it will kickstart a battle for the starting right tackle spot with Thayer Munford Jr. Last season, Munford played very well in place of Kolton Miller when the star left tackle went down with an injury, and this could be a situation where Glaze is a swing tackle to start his NFL career.
The Raiders will have multiple picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and the needs are still out there on the defensive side of the ball. Getting a starting caliber cornerback may be tough at this point, but if the Raiders can bolster the position group, as well as the linebacker corps, this would have to been as an excellent first draft for Telesco at the helm of the franchise.