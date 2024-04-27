Las Vegas Raiders select Jackson Powers-Johnson at No. 44 overall
With their first pick on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Jackson Powers-Johnson from the University of Oregon.
By Brad Weiss
Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft was an exciting one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they added the best tight end in the draft class in Georgia's Brock Bowers. An incredible playmaker for the Bulldogs, Bowers did not fill an immediate need for the Raiders, but based on how the first round was shaking out, he was too good a player for the Silver and Black to pass up.
You have to believe that Tom Telesco nailed his first pick as the team's general manager, as he did not reach, but instead brought in a Day 1 starter for the 2024 NFL season. The combination of Michael Mayer and Bowers has the potential to be one of the best in the game, and on Day 2, Telesco needed to make sure he started filling in some of the more pressing needs on the roster.
With the No. 44 overall pick on Day 2, Telesco selected Jackson Powers-Johnson, arguably the best interior offensive lineman in this year's draft class. By passing on an offensive tackle and cornerback, it is clear the Raiders are going with the best player available strategy early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders continue to stack elite talent in the 2024 NFL Draft
While Powers-Johnson may not fill a huge need for the Raiders, there is no doubt that he is going to be an excellent player at the next level. He has the ability to play both offensive guard and center at the next level, and his arrival could mean that Cody Whitehair becomes a depth piece for the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas already has a solid young offensive guard in Dylan Parham, and with the arrival of Powers-Johnson, that could mean the Raiders are set along the interior of the offensive line. We do not know whether or not the play will be replacing Andre James with this rookie, but overall, you have to like this selection for the Raiders.