3 Senior Bowl prospects that could help the Raiders immediately as rookies
The Las Vegas Raiders have their eyes on Mobile, and these prospects could help them immediately as rookies.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders hold significant draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the No. 13 overall selection. This is the first draft for new general manager Tom Telesco with the organization, and based on past draft mistakes by previous regimes, all eyes are on him this draft season.
With the Senior Bowl festivities currently happening in Mobile, Alabama, there are some prospects who are rocketing up draft boards. For the Raiders, they need to make sure they add not only talented players, but guys who can come in and possible help them immediately as rookies.
Here, we take a look at three prospects who could do just that.
3 Senior Bowl prospects that could help the Raiders immediately
3. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Defensive tackle is a position the Raiders will likely key on this offseason, and Braden Fiske from Florida State is making a name for himself in Mobile. Fiske has gone up against the best the Senior Bowl can offer and more than held his own, making him an interesting prospect for the Raiders moving forward.
Fiske was ranked in Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top-10 players from practice this week, and that should only improve his draft stock. At 24-years old, he is ready for the next level, and could be had at the end of Day 2, or early on Day 3.
2. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Cornerback is another area the Raiders will target this offseason, as they look for more depth and talent around the likes of Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones. Quinyon Mitchell may have played at a small school in college at Toledo, but he is rising up draft boards, and could end up going on Day 1.
Mitchell has solid size and speed, and he is not afraid to get physical in coverage. He has been going up against elite wideouts all week long, and has more than held his own. If the Raiders decide to trade back in the first round, they could possibly land Mitchell later than pick No. 13 overall, but he won't be there at No. 44.
1. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
One big free agent the Raiders have this offseason is center Andre James, who is either very good, or could be moved depending on who you ask. James is going to be in line for a new contract this offseason, and if the Raiders decide to move on, Jackson Powers-Johnson has elite center written all over him.
Powers-Jackson has the scouts buzzing down in Mobile, and for good reason, as he was named a Day 2 standout by Pro Football Focus, who named him the best player at the Senior Bowl. If the Raiders move on from James this offseason, this is a guy who they could target in the second round.