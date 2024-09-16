Raiders shocking win could lead to a very successful September
By Brad Weiss
It was a Sunday Funday for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they went into Baltimore and beat a very tough Ravens team led by the NFL's reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson. In order to do so, Las Vegas had to battle back from a ten-point second half deficit, but in the end, they were able to get the job done in shocking fashion against an AFC power.
The Ravens came into the 2024 NFL season as one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but they have now fallen to AFC West opponents in back-to-back weeks. The schedule looks daunting for them after this one, but for the Raiders, the slate gets a bit easier, as they will have their home opener in Week 3.
That matchup will be against the Carolina Panthers, by far one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Carolina has gotten off to an 0-2 start this season, and quarterback Bryce Young looks like a major mistake after the Panthers took him No. 1 overall a few years ago.
Staying with first-round picks, Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers looks like a superstar, and finally the kind of first-round pick that can help change the fortunes of the organization. Las Vegas lept over a huge hurdle this past Sunday, and it could be the start of a roll that could firmly place them in the AFC Playoff conversation entering the Fall.
Raiders could go on a roll over the next few weeks
The Raiders should be heavy favorites against the Panthers in Week 3, and the following week, they travel to Cleveland to take on a Browns team that has their own share of issues so far this season. The Broncos, Rams, and Steelers follow the Browns on the schedule, all teams that should not be scaring anybody in Raider Nation at this point in the season.
Realistically, Las Vegas could reel off six wins in a row before a home meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs on October 27.
Of course, it is only one win, and we have seen the Raiders lose games they are favored to win many times over the last few seasons. The difference this year seems to be the passion they are playing with behind star defensive end Maxx Crosby, and head coach Antonio Pierce, who has changed the culture of the organization since stepping in as the interim head coach last season.
Buckle up Raider Nation, we could be in the start of something special.