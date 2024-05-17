Raiders shown no love by Fox Sports in latest prediction
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season was a roller coaster ride for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they won eight games, and finished on the outside looking in at the playoffs. During the season, Las Vegas made some big changes when it came to their general manager and head coach, firing both Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels.
In their place, interim general manager Champ Kelly, and interim head coach Antonio Pierce brought the team together, playing winning football down the stretch. In fact, Pierce led the Raiders to wins over all three AFC West teams, as the Raiders finished in second place in the division when all was said and done.
Still, there is very little expectations on the Raiders this upcoming season, as many point to the lack of a playmaker at the quarterback position. The defense is expected to be good, led by stars like Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, and Jack Jones, but still, some media outlets feel they have no chance at making the playoffs.
Over at Fox Sports, they laid out their predictions for all 32 NFL teams this season, and of course, they showed no love to the Silver and Black.
Raiders predicted by Fox to win six games
Despite the strong close to the 2023 season, and the fact that Pierce was brought back in a full-time role this offseason, Fox figures the Raiders will post a 6-11 record in 2024. That would be a two-game stepback for the Silver and Black, something that most in Raider Nation does not believe will happen.
Las Vegas did lose Josh Jacobs this offseason, but they bolstered the defense in a big way, bringing in Wilkins to man one of the defensive tackle spots. That should free both Crosby and Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge, making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis.
Of course, the season will depend on how well Aidan O'Connell plays at quarterback, and whether or not the team has to replace him with Gardner Minshew II as the starter. If O'Connell plays well, there are more than enough weapons on this offense to be special, and with a stout defense, Las Vegas could be one of the NFL's biggest surprises this year.