Raiders sign former 1st-round pick to bolster DL depth: Report
By Levi Dombro
After Malcolm Koonce suffered an injury in practice last week, and Tyree Wilson left the game in Week 1 against the Chargers, the Raiders were thin at edge rusher.
Luckily, the Raiders have Maxx Crosby, an ironman, who played all 61 snaps for the Silver and Black on Sunday. But more help was needed, and Antonio Pierce mentioned that Tom Telesco was looking to add more depth at the position given the injuries. Now, help is on the way.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are signing free agent pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson
Chaisson was the 20th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and played in 57 games for the franchise over four years, logging 1300+ snaps. He has 73 career tackles to go with 5.0 sacks and 23 QB hits, as well as 11 TFL.
K'Lavon Chaisson was signed by the Carolina Panthers this offseason, but was subsequently released before the season began. Now, after an underwhelming start to his career, Chaisson joins the Silver and Black with something to prove. He is a bit on the light side for an EDGE but has incredible athleticism to make up for it.
NFL.com thought that he had boom-or-bust potential when he entered the draft after three strong seasons at LSU, but so far in his NFL career, he has been more of a bust.
Rob Leonard has done a tremendous job developing players like Malcolm Koonce and Janarius Robinson, so let's hope he can work his magic with Chaisson as well.