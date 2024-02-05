Raiders signing of Jimmy Garoppolo torched by CBS Sports
The Las Vegas Raiders thought Jimmy Garoppolo would be their starter in 2023, but as we know, it turned out to be a terrible acquisition by the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders decided to turn the page at quarterback this past offseason, replacing veteran Derek Carr with another veteran, Jimmy Garoppolo. The thought process was that Garoppolo could step in and run Josh McDaniels' offense, a notion that was quickly proven wrong from the start of the season.
Garoppolo struggled with injuries and inconsistent play, and in the end, it was Aidan O'Connell who nearly led the Raiders to a playoff spot. It was a worst-case scenario for McDaniels, and ultimately, his putting all of his chips in Garoppolo's basket ended up costing him his job.
Across the entire NFL, the Garoppolo deal was seen as the worst of the bunch.
In a piece by Joel Corry from CBS Sports, he laid out some very interesting awards for the 2023 NFL season. Corry listed the Best and Worst Contracts from this past offseason, and the Raiders signing of Jimmy Garoppolo was listed as the least valuable acquisition of the NFL season.
The Raiders got nothing from the addition of Garoppolo, and he has likely played his last snap in the Silver and Black.
Raiders may turn the page at quarterback again in 2024
Depending on who you ask, the Raiders could be in the market to name a new starting quarterback this offseason in a number of different ways. They could select one in the 2024 NFL Draft, trade for one, or sign a free agent, as there are some proven signal-callers available this offseason.
One player the Raiders could look to target in 2024, Baker Mayfield, got incredible praise from Corry, listing him as the most valuable acquisition, as well as the biggest steal. Mayfield earned himself an incredible payday by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs this past season, and winning a playoff game, so keep an eye on what happens with him this offseason.