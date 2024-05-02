Las Vegas Raiders snubbed from NFL top WR trio list
The Las Vegas Raiders could have a dangerous trio at wide receiver this season, but were left off the list of the top-12 groups for 2024.
By Brad Weiss
During the 2023 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency. Meyers had familiarity with then-head coach Josh McDaniels, and his arrival was supposed to add depth behind star Davante Adams.
In the end, the veteran wide receiver was much better than expected, and seamlessly made the transition from the Patriots to the Silver and Black. Meyers would go on to set a career-high with eight touchdown receptions, and there were times he was the most productive wide receiver on the Raiders roster.
Adams is still one of the best in the game, and has to be accounted for every time he is on the field, but the arrival of Meyers enabled the Raiders to split the field. Looking ahead, the Raiders wide receiver group has a chance to be special, especially after the arrival of Michael Gallup, but they are not getting much love heading into the summer months.
Over at CBS Sports, they recently named the top-12 wide receiver trios going into the 2024 NFL season, and the Silver and Black were nowhere to be seen. In our eyes, that is a complete snub.
Gallup could bring a dangerous threat to the Raiders offense
With Adams and Meyers returning, as well as second-year wideout Tre Tucker, the Raiders had a strong trio already at the position. However, the arrival of Michael Gallup in free agency gives them a legitimate No. 3 option at the position that is proven, and should take the position group to another level in 2024.
While Gallup has to prove he is healthy, he was once a very productive wide receiver, racking up over 1,100 yards during the 2019 campaign. Las Vegas still has a question mark as to who the starting quarterback will be, but with this group at wideout, as well as Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer at tight end, whoever the quarterback is going to be will have no problems finding weapons in the passing game.