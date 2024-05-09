Would this be a solid first season for Raiders rookie Brock Bowers?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders may have struck gold in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers at No. 13 overall. Bowers is expected to come in and be a real threat during his rookie season, adding another dimension to the Raiders offense.
Over at ESPN, Mike Clay put together what he felt could happen with the Raiders first round pick in 2024, laying out a solid season in which Bowers racked up 653 receiving yards. While not first-round productivity, Clay reminds his readers that the Raiders have plenty of other options in the passing game, including elite wide receiver Davante Adams.
Raiders hoping for a big season from Bowers in 2024
When you take someone at No. 13 overall, especially someone who fell to you in that draft slot, the expectations are going to be sky-high coming out of training camp. The truth is, Bowers has been the premier tight end in college football for the past few seasons, and possesses the kind of playmaking ability that could make him one of the tougher matchups at the position going forward.
However, Bowers is a rookie, and will be sharing duties with Michael Mayer at the position, as well as a host of other pass-catching options on the outside. Not only do the Raiders have Adams coming back in 2024, but they also will return Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers, while the addition of Michael Gallup was a huge one in free agency.
Overall, I would expect a strong season from Bowers in Year 1, possibly inching closer to the 800 receiving yard mark. In the end, he will be judged by how productive he can be in the middle of the field, and in the red zone, where he should cause matchups problems on a weekly basis.