Raiders star DT Christian Wilkins may be the best in the NFL after Aaron Donald's retirement
With Aaron Donald retiring, the Las Vegas Raiders may have the best defensive tackle in the NFL on their roster heading into 2024.
By Brad Weiss
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a monster signing, agreeing to a deal with former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, Christian Wilkins. For years, Las Vegas had been trying to bolster this position group, and finally, they were able to land the kind of player who could significantly help free Maxx Crosby coming off the edge.
This past week, the NFL world was shocked when Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement. Donald is the No. 1 player in the game at the defensive tackle position, and is fresh off being named first-team All-Pro this past season.
For those counting, Donald played ten seasons in the NFL, made the Pro Bowl every year, was first-team All-Pro eight times, and was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Certainly a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume.
With Donald retiring, could the Raiders have the best player at the position now?
Raiders made a perfect signing with Wilkins
The 28-year old Wilkins is coming off his best season as a pro, as he had a career-high nine sacks for the Miami Dolphins last season. Wilkins is the kind of presence inside that this defensive line has been missing, and over the last three seasons, proved to be an iron man, not missing a single game.
Wilkins agreed to a four-year deal for over $100 million with the Raiders this offseason, putting him in the Silver and Black for the foreseeable future.
With Wilkins in the fold, guys like Crosby and Malcolm Koonce should thrive coming off the edge even more, and it will allow Tyree Wilson to continue to develop as well. For the Raiders, this is the kind of signing they needed if they hope to finally get over the hump and be a perennial playoff contender in the AFC, and for Wilkins, the retirement of Donald could make him the best overall defensive tackle in the game today.