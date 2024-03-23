Raiders star Maxx Crosby should have his best season yet in 2024
With the added help along the defensive line, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby should be in for his best season yet.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders made it a point of emphasis to bolster the defensive line across the last few offseasons. However, most of the moves were not as productive as they would have liked, as they missed on a few draft prospects and free agency signings along the way.
This offseason, the Raiders have once again put the defensive line at the forefront, signing a key free agent in Christian Wilkins. With the team also bringing back Adam Butler and John Jenkins in free agency, the Raiders are now loaded up front along the defensive line, a group that includes one of the best players in the game.
Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby was a finalist for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2023, and based on all the talent around him 2024, he could be in for his best season as a pro.
Raiders Maxx Crosby could be in for a career-year in 2024
The Raiders are building around their franchise players this offseason, which is something that previous regimes failed to do. Too often we have seen players enter their prime as a member of the Silver and Black, only to move on to other franchises and have more success than they ever had with the Raiders franchise.
That won't be the case for Crosby, as the All-Pro defensive end is here to stay, and will hopefully spend his entire NFL career with the Raiders. He has plenty of reinforcements this season, and with the rise of Malcolm Koonce in 2023, teams are going to have to respect the other edge in 2024 and beyond.
Crosby notched a career-high 14.5 sacks last season, his second consecutive double-digit sack campaign. With Wilkins, Koonce, Butler, Tyree Wilson, and Jenkins in the fold in 2024, it would not surprise anybody if Crosby inches towards the 20-sack plateau in his six season in the league.