Raiders start hot, crumble down the stretch against Chiefs, 31-17
In the first rivalry game for the new coaching staff for the Las Vegas Raiders, we learned many things about the team.
By Jason Willis
The Las Vegas Raiders went into their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to move back to .500 before their bye week. It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Silver and Black, who have made coaching changes, changed player personnel, and have stayed on the cusp of the AFC Playoff race.
On Sunday, the Raiders had a chance to not only go into the bye week on a high note, but do so against a division rival who had not been playing their best football as of late. The Chiefs went into this game as losers of two of their last three games, but after a sluggish start by Patrick Mahomes and company, they once again proved why they are the cream of the crop in the AFC West.
As we dive into our game recap, the team has so many question marks as they head into the final five games of their 2023 NFL season. Sure, they are still technically alive in a wide open AFC, but in order to get back in the race, they are likely going to have to win four-of-five down the stretch, or possibly even run the table.
With that said, let us dive into our weekly recap for the Raiders vs Chiefs.