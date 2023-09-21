Raiders vs Steelers 2023 Week 3: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, and here are some key things to keep an eye on in the matchup.
Brad Weiss
In Week 3, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Allegiant Stadium for their 2023 home opener. It has been a tale of two weeks for the Raiders, as they looked good in their Week 1 win against Denver, but fell back down to earth in a 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.
The Week 3 matchup will also be in primetime, as this old rivalry will take center stage on Sunday Night Football. Las Vegas won only six games last season, and had a bad loss to the Steelers in what would prove to be Derek Carr's final start at quarterback, so they will be looking to bounce back in this one.
Here, we look at a few things to keep an eye on this Sunday night.
1. Can the Raiders get the run game working?
The run game for the Raiders has been atrocious this season, which is something to be concerned about heading into Week 3. Luckily for them, the Steelers struggle against the run, and before his devastating injury, Nick Chubb was averaging over six yards per carry on Monday night.
Las Vegas has to be able to run the football to open up this offense, which will get a boost with Jakobi Meyers likely returning at wide receiver on Sunday night. If Jacobs can get it going on the ground, Las Vegas should have no problems putting one in the win column.