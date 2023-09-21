Raiders vs Steelers 2023 Week 3: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, and here are some key things to keep an eye on in the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
2. How the Raiders OL handles TJ Watt
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two of their playmakers on defense this Sunday night, as both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward are going to miss the game. Heyward is going to be out a few more weeks, and Fitzpatrick was injured during the team's Monday night victory over Cleveland.
However, the Steelers do still have an incredibly talented player lining up across from the Raiders offensive line on Sunday night in TJ Watt. Widely considered one of the best defensive players in the game, Watt currently leads the NFL in sacks, and is an absolute menace coming off the edge, something to keep an eye on in this matchup.
The Raiders have a very good offensive tackle tandem in Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor, but will they be up to the task of keeping Watt off of Jimmy Garoppolo all game long. Watt is likely to make an impact in this one, but minimizing the damage has to be priority No. 1 for the Raiders against the Steelers.