Raiders vs Steelers 2023 Week 3: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, and here are some key things to keep an eye on in the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
3. What Raiders team shows up Sunday night
As we said earlier in this piece, the Raiders have been a different team the first two times they have stepped on the field during the 2023 NFL season. The real question will be which Raiders team shows up on Sunday night: the one who beat the Broncos on the road, or the one who barely showed up in Buffalo last weekend.
The Raiders are getting the Steelers on a short week this Sunday, but they also got the Buffalo Bills on a short week last week and that did not help much. The Steelers are not nearly as talented as the Bills are, but they have an elite head coach, as well as some dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball, so they bring their own host of problems for the Raiders.
I believe that in order for the Raiders to win this game, they have to be much better on defense, and actually get some long drives going on offense. Josh Jacobs has to show up, and show up in a big way in front of the Allegiant Stadium faithful or the Raiders could be looking at a 1-2 start to the 2023 NFL season.