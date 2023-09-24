Raiders vs Steelers 2023 Week 3: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, and here is our final game preview and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will renew an old rivalry on Sunday night, as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers inside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders go into this game fresh off a tough loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills, but have high hopes in their home opener against the Steelers.
Here, we preview the game for a final time, while predicting what may be the outcome.
Raiders vs Steelers 2023 Week 3 Preview
Both teams have struggled to find an identity on offense this season, as Kenny Pickett is not taking the step forward in Year 2 that the Steelers likely have hoped for. For the Raiders, the run game has been non-exsistent so far, as Josh Jacobs has under 50 yards this season, including -2 on nine carries against Buffalo last weekend.
Jimmy Garoppolo played smart football in the Week 1 win against Denver, but struggled with turnovers against an elite Buffalo defense this past weekend. He needs to control time of possession in this one, making the smart reads throughout, much like he did on the opening drive of the Bills game last Sunday.
For Pittsburgh, their entire defense runs through TJ Watt, the NFL's leader in sacks so far this season. If the Raiders can keep Watt away from Jimmy G, then he should be able to make plays downfield, which will open up Jacobs and the run game.
Raiders vs Steelers 2023 Week 3 Prediction
I believe this game is ripe for the taking for the Raiders, as they will be playing their home opener in front of what should be a rowdy Allegiant Stadium crowd. This will be the first home start of the Jimmy G era, and hopefully he can fare better than Derek Carr did against this Steelers defense last season.
The Raiders need to get Jacobs going early and often in this game, and I believe he could be in for a huge game against a Steelers defensive line that is missing Cameron Heyward. If he gets running downhill, the Raiders should do just enough to come away with win No. 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Prediction: Raiders 24, Steelers 21