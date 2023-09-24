Raiders vs Steelers 2023 Week 3 live stream: How to watch online
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, and here is how you can catch all of the action online.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will close out the Sunday slate of games in Week 3, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Both teams go into this game sporting 1-1 records, and both are trying to keep pace in what looks to be a wide open AFC to start the season.
Las Vegas comes into this game off a terrible loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. In that game, the Raiders got out to a fast start, scoring on their first drive of the game, but that would be the only time they would find the end zone in the 38-10 loss.
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is going into this game fresh off a Week 2 victory, though they will be heading to Sin City on a short week after playing on Monday night. The Steelers have not really gotten it going on offense this season, so this could end up being a low-scoring game.
How to watch the Raiders vs Steelers 2023 NFL Week 3
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time: 8:20 PM ET, 5:20 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: NBC Sunday Night Football
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 43.0 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 3.0-point favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
The Raiders played solid football on both sides of the ball in Week 1, and will need that kind of effort again if they hope to move to 2-1 on the young season. The Steelers will be without Cameron Heyward on defense, but TJ Watt currently is tied with Danielle Hunter for the league-lead in sacks, so he is someone who must be keyed on Sunday night.
Las Vegas was not expected to do much this season, but had the fans flying high after their Week 1 victory in Denver. Maybe they turn the page here on Sunday night, but if they come out flat like they did against the Bills, Pittsburgh has enough talent to put them away as well.