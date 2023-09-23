Raiders vs Steelers Prediction and Odds for 2023 Week 3 NFL Football
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 3 action on Sunday night, and here are the odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season brings an old AFC battle for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday Night Football. These two teams had very different outcomes during Week 2, as the Steelers on a divisional game on Monday night, while the Raiders were embarassed inside Highmark Stadium by the Buffalo Bills.
However, you can throw the records out when these two teams get together, and this one should be a good one on Sunday night. Both are looking to keep their footing in what should be a very tight AFC Playoff race this season, making this an exciting matchup to close the Sunday slate of NFL games.
Here, we look at the latest odds and predictions for this AFC battle on Sunday night.
Raiders vs Steelers odds for 2023 NFL Week 3
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are 2.5-point favorites vs the Steelers on Sunday night. Giving the 2.5 points will come in at -115, while taking the 2.5 points, in other words, taking the Steelers, the odds will be -105.
Anyone who wants to bet the Silver and Black on the money line can get them at -142 (bet $100 to win $70.42), with Pittsburgh fans being able to bet the Steelers on the money line per FanDuel at +120 (bet $100 to win $120.00).
The over/under for the contest is set at 43.0 points currently at -110
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs Steelers prediction for 2023 NFL Week 3
Establishing the run will be key for both teams in this one, as both Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs have gotten off to slow starts this season. Both teams will also need to get more from the quarterback position as well, as youngster Kenny Pickett goes up against veteran Jimmy Garoppolo in that battle.
The big question for the Raiders will be whether or not they can somehow stop TJ Watt, who is once again dominating the NFL landscape in 2023. Watt is tied with Danielle Hunter for first in the NFL in sacks, though the Raiders counter with an elite edge rusher of their own in Maxx Crosby.
This one is going to go down to the wire, as neither team really has their own identity going into this crucial matchup for both teams. Las Vegas has the advantage of playing at home, and the Steelers are on a short week coming off their win on Monday night, so look for the Raiders to try and take advantage of those things in this one.
The Raiders are going to find a way to win this game at home, although it may not be pretty.
Final Score: Raiders 24, Steelers 21