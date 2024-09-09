Raiders studs & duds from Week 1: Defense shines in loss
The Las Vegas Raiders started the season on the road for the second year in a row against a division opponent but unlike last year, the Raiders could not come out with a victory. Things were tight for most of the game against a Chargers team that struggled to move the ball against a stifling Raiders defense, but Las Vegas had much of the same offensive struggles as the home team.
The offense struggled to put up points against a Chargers team that was dominant at the line of scrimmage and pushed around the Raiders' offensive line. It was similar to the same matchup last season where rookie Aidan O'Connell made his first start and was sacked six times by Khalil Mack alone. This time Mack got some help from his other defensive line buddies and they made things very tough for Minshew and the rest of the offense.
This was not the way that Antonio Pierce wanted to get his tenure as the official head coach of the Raiders started but there were still some positives to what was a crushing loss to a division opponent. Let's jump into the studs and Duds from a disappointing but not season-ending performance.