Raiders studs & duds from Week 1: Defense shines in loss
Stud - Alexander Mattison
Starting running back Zamir White got most of the hype this offseason as Raiders fans thought he could build on an impressive and to the 2023 season and become a feature back for the Raiders Instead, he was overshadowed by his backup Alexander Mattison who looked faster and more elusive than White in his limited opportunities.
Mattison ultimately only rushed for 19 yards on 5 carries but he did the bulk of his damage through the air as a receiver out of the backfield. He finished the day with four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown which was the only one the Raiders scored all day. The touchdown came on a dump-off from Gardner Minshew that Mattison turned into a 31-yard gallop into the end zone after he shook off two defenders near the sideline.
It was a great display of Mattison's change of pace ability and on his limited carries he looked like the most effective weapon in the Raider offense. There are still concerns about his explosiveness and ability to carry an offense if he is the feature back but we know that he can be great off the bench when given an opportunity.