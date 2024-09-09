Raiders studs & duds from Week 1: Defense shines in loss
Dud - The entire offense
It’s never a good day for the offense when the team scores 10 points and there is plenty of blame to go around. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't have the best game plan and he seemed unable to adapt to the struggles of his offensive line the way that the Chargers were able to with a quick passing game.
The offensive line was a big negative and they might deserve their own slide but it feels unfair to single them out when the entire unit stunk up the joint. The Raiders rushed for just 71 yards and they also allowed Gardner Minshew to be sacked 4 times though he did move into the pressure on a couple occasions when he could have escaped.
Minshew put up efficient stats as he went 25-33 for 257 yards, a touchdown, and an interception but the pick came in garbage time off a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage. The numbers look solid on paper but Minshew never looked decisive and missed several open receivers with bad throws.
His worst moment came with the Raiders driving at the end of the first half with a chance to double up and instead, Minshew fumbled the ball on an unforced error and handed the Chargers three free points to end the first half. If the Raiders were able to put up another touchdown to go up 14-3 there’s a good chance they would win the game but instead, it allowed the Chargers to go into the half with momentum.
Zamir White was another candidate for the solo dud award as he struggled to get much going against a beefy Chargers front but much of that was on the offensive line. What was in his control however was ball security but he fumbled early in the third quarter when the Raiders were near midfield. It was another turning point in the game as he seemed to be picking up some steam with the D-line wearing down.
White ended up with a quiet day but the offense as a whole was quiet and they all deserve their fair share of the blame. Things don't get any easier next week with the trip to Baltimore but the hope is the Raiders offense just needs some more time to click as they were not able to do so in preseason or Week 1.