Raiders studs & duds from Week 2: Maxx Crosby & Davante Adams take over
Dud - Zamir White
We know that much of the struggles of the Raiders running game has been because of the offensive line but Zamir White deserves some blame as well. After looking strong and fast at the end of the 2023 season, White has looked slow and ineffective thus far.
The bruising running back from Georgia was never the most elusive guy but he has looked far too easy to bring down and has not been able to make defenders miss in the open field. Perhaps we took Josh Jacobs’ ability to make something out of nothing for granted over the past few years. We are not seeing that with White or any of the Raiders running backs so far.
There was the impression that the Raiders would use White as a bell cow back this year but the production has not allowed that to be the case. Perhaps he can bounce back against a Panthers team that was gashed by both the Saints and Chargers on the ground, but if white can't get back on track against such poor opposition, then the Raiders may have to look elsewhere for help at running back.