Raiders studs & duds from Week 2: Maxx Crosby & Davante Adams take over
Stud - Maxx Crosby
A week after having a great performance against the Chargers, Maxx Crosby followed it up with an even better game against the Baltimore Ravens. Maxx started the game with a tackle for loss against Derrick Henry and ended the day with four total, giving him five on the year. He racked up 2.0 against the mercurial Jackson and had the play of the game on defense to give the Raiders a chance to kick the go-ahead field goal at the end.
Crosby has been one of the most dominant players in the NFL for the past few years but it seems like he has kicked it up a notch in 2024. Perhaps having a second dominant force on the defensive line in Christian Wilkins has helped but either way, he has been incredible through two weeks.
Not only is Crosby a team leader on the field with his play, but he is also a leader with his words and incredible spirit. There is a clip floating around the internet this week of Crosby giving quarterback Gardner Minshew a pep talk and many are crediting Crosby for helping to inspire Minshew and the offense in that furious comeback.
As long as the Raiders have Crosby lining up on defense they will always have a chance even against the best offenses in the NFL. He has so far been shut out of the Defensive Player of the Year awards but if he keeps playing like this then he will be very hard for the voters to ignore once again.