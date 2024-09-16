Raiders studs & duds from Week 2: Maxx Crosby & Davante Adams take over
Stud – Gardner Minshew
After a less-than-stellar start to the game and one of the worst interceptions you'll ever see a starting quarterback throw, Gardner Minshew bounced back in the second half in a major way. With the offense opening up due to game situation and play calling, Minshew was able to distribute the ball all over the field and made several timely plays to keep drives alive.
Minshew ended the day with 30 completions on 38 attempts for 276 yards and the touchdown. Some of his accuracy comes from the conservative nature of the Raiders offense but he also delivered some key strikes down the field. His best moments team in the last two Raiders drives as they were forced to throw the ball on nearly every play.
Despite being sacked five times on the day, Minshew navigated the pressure well and marched the Raiders down the field for the tying and game-winning score in succession. This was exactly the type of game Minshew and the Raiders needed to rebuild that confidence in the veteran quarterback. We all know what he's capable of and that he is a gutsy player but now we have seen it in a Raiders uniform for the first time.