Raiders studs & duds from Week 2: Maxx Crosby & Davante Adams take over
Stud - Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers was once seen as a luxury pick by the Raiders when they took him 13th overall in the 2024 NFL draft. Many of us wondered why the Raiders would use such a high pick on a tight end after they had just drafted Michael Mayer in the second round the year before. The Raiders insisted that they would use Bowers as a weapon all over the field and that he would become a key part of the offense.
Through two weeks of the 2024 season, this has already become the case as Bowers was a huge part of the Raiders' offense in both games. While he was good against the Chargers, he was excellent against Baltimore and very nearly had his first 100-yard game as a pro.
Bowers came up with several timely plays to end the day with 9 receptions for 98 yards including two catches for over 25 yards. His best play of the day came with 3 minutes left in the third on a catch and rumble that set up the Raiders' first touchdown of the game.
The young tight end has already shown why he was so highly touted coming out of Georgia and is already putting together a great rookie campaign. The sky is the limit for this kid and his relationship with Minshew is developing faster than any of us could have expected.