Raiders studs & duds from Week 2: Maxx Crosby & Davante Adams take over
Stud - Davante Adams
You don't know if the trade rumors will ever end when it comes to Davante Adams but he showed on Sunday that he has not been affected by any of them. Adams was his usual incredible self as he finished the day with nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season.
The veteran wide receiver saved his best for the fourth quarter as he was repeatedly targeted deep down the field. His best play of the game was an incredible diving toe tap catch deep in Baltimore territory that helped set up if you go to bring the Raiders within seven points. It was the type of play that you only see the best of the best make and it's sure to be among the best in a long and storied career. He also came up with the game-tying touchdown at 23-23 after drawing a DPI flag in the endzone on 3rd and 17 the play before.
Adams has mentioned that because of his absences during training camp and preseason due to the birth of his child, he has not been able to build up a great rapport with Minshew yet. After a game like this, the two of them should have plenty of reasons to feel confident in their relationship and we know that their chemistry will only improve as the season goes along. Adams is still as dominant as ever and just needs someone to get him the ball and he will take care of the rest.