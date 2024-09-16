Raiders studs & duds from Week 2: Maxx Crosby & Davante Adams take over
Stud – Daniel Carlson
A week after missing a key field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers that would have given the Raiders the lead late in the third quarter, Daniel Carlson bounced back in a major way in a much tougher environment. With the Raiders offense sputtering in the first half, Carlson was absolute nails as he hit a 53 and 51-yarder to keep the Raiders neck and neck with the Ravens.
Those two kicks were made all the more impressive by the fact that the man many considered the best kicker in the NFL, Justin Tucker, missed a 50-yarder of his own. In the fourth quarter, Carlson was perfect on his extra points and hit a chip shot 25-yarder to put the Raiders within one score of the Ravens with just a few possessions left to play.
After the Raiders forced a terrible punt from the Ravens and got the ball on the Baltimore 43, all they needed was just a few yards to put them in striking distance for Carlson. The Raiders were able to get down to the Baltimore 20 and Carlson stepped in to hit the go-ahead 38-yard field goal with just 30 seconds left on the clock.
At this point, we have lost track of how many clutch kicks Carlson has hit over the years but he is such an incredible advantage for the Raiders to have in late-game situations. After all is said and done, he may be the best personnel decision Jon Gruden made in his second stint in Las Vegas.