Raiders studs & duds from Week 2: Maxx Crosby & Davante Adams take over
Dud – Offensive Line
There were so many great things about the Raiders' comeback against the Ravens in Week 2, but there was one nasty fly in the punch bowl that we can’t ignore. That of course is the offensive line.
Coming into the season, many of us thought that the offensive line would be above average and would be able to create lanes for the running backs and keep the quarterbacks upright. What we have seen instead has been absolutely terrible performances in the run game and way too many sacks allowed thus far.
The Raiders are 32nd in the NFL in rushing yards and are bottom of the NFL in terms of sacks allowed with nine so far in just two games. Minshew was sacked five times by the Ravens and a late sack by Kyle Van Noy nearly ended the Raiders' comeback until they were bailed out by a DPI in the end zone on Davante Adams.
We are not quite in red alert mode as the Raiders are without second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson who would presumably be starting at left guard if he were healthy but there is cause for concern for many reasons. We will have to hope that the Raiders just happened to play against two great defensive lines but after some respite against Carolina in Week 3, Myles Garrett and a fearsome Browns defense come to town in Week 4. The Raiders need to get this cleaned up fast if they have any hopes of being a competitive team this season.