Raiders studs & duds from Week 3: Antonio Pierce on notice
The Las Vegas Raiders were riding high from their upset victory in Baltimore and Week 2 and the vibes were great in Raider nation. The Ravens' victory felt like a turning point for this team and it seemed like they were on an upward trajectory towards perhaps something special.
The wingless and hapless Carolina Panthers were coming to town in Week 3 and they had perhaps the worst starting quarterback of the last 10 years in Bryce Young. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they decided to make a move at quarterback and switched to Andy Dalton who turns into Tom Brady every time he faces the silver and black.
Seasoned Raiders fans knew that this quarterback switch would be trouble for a team that is known for embarrassing losses at home and many of us had a very bad feeling about this game. On paper, this was a game that the Raiders should have dominated but instead, they were embarrassed 34-22 and it wasn’t even that close.
This is the type of game that can derail a season, and it is another one on the long list of embarrassing home losses that we have seen over the past few years. Perhaps it's not as bad as losing to high school head coach Jeff Saturday during the Christmas Eve debacle, but this was even more concerning considering how lopsided it was.
Next up, the Raiders face the equally terrible-looking Cleveland Browns and their awful quarterback but before we look ahead, let's look at the studs and duds from an embarrassing Week 3 defeat to the Panthers.