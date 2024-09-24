Raiders studs & duds from Week 3: Antonio Pierce on notice
Dud: Luke Getsy and the Raiders Offense
Gardner Minshew gets a special mention as a dud because he is the quarterback and we need a change there, but he is far from the only dud on that side of the ball. The mediocrity goes from top to bottom as OC Luke Getsy has been calling uninspired games and thinks it's still 1995 with his run, run, pass playcalling on every drive. The only time this year that the Raiders offense has looked good has been when he has opened up the playbook and thrown the ball around the field.
We know that the offensive line struggles have not helped Getsy with his playcalling as the Raiders offense has been historically bad on the ground. As of right now, the Raiders are ranked 32nd in the NFL with just 153 rushing yards in three games. They are averaging a horrific 2.8 yards per carry, which is bottom of the NFL and is among the worst in league history.
The offensive line has not been able to create any rushing lanes and the Raiders don’t have a special back like Josh Jacobs who could turn nothing into something so the flaws are even more exposed. They have also given up 12 sacks on the year, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL behind teams like the Bears, Titans, and Browns who have all struggled mightily on offense.
This mediocrity has extended up to the skill position guys as they all stunk it up against a Panthers defense that gave up 47 points to a Saints offense that only managed 12 points on Sunday. Davante Adams looked great against Baltimore but he had another bad drop and simply looks uninterested in blocking, which is another conversation altogether. Zamir White is getting comparisons to Trent Richardson for his lack of vision