Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
The Las Vegas Raiders needed a win in a major way after an embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 that had many questioning if Antonio Pierce was the man for the job. The Panthers bullied the Raiders and in the words of Pierce himself, they were the ones with the ill intent that inflicted the pain.
Leading up to the game against Cleveland, the Raiders were hit with the injury bug and it was announced that Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby would miss the game with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. The Browns aren’t very good but the Raiders task was going to be all that much harder without their two best players.
Las Vegas took the next man up approach and we saw a collective effort in a game that should have been much more comfortable were it not for a late turnover. Overall the Raiders played a clean game against a team with a solid defense and terrible offense.
This win was a nice way to get back on track and the Raiders sit at 2-2 ahead of a trip to Denver where the Broncos are also a surprising 2-2. Before we look ahead at that matchup, let’s take a look at the studs and duds from a dramatic home victory against an AFC rival.