Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
Dud – Jack Jones
After last week’s business decisions comments from Antonio Pierce, there were questions from Raider Nation about who he was referring to. Some speculated that it was Davante Adams as he pouted during the offense’s struggles and others thought it might be cornerback Jack Jones who looked to be loafing a bit when the game was out of reach.
The speculation made it to social media as fans picked apart the all-22 film and perhaps there was some truth to it as Jones was benched to start the game. He ended up playing 39 snaps on defense, accounting for 66% of the team snaps and made a small impact with 4 tackles.
There were some concerns about Jones before he joined the Raiders and many suspected that he was let go by the Patriots because of his attitude and effort. We know the type of player he can be and he is capable of the spectacular but he will need to clean up these attitude issues if he wants to keep his place on this team.