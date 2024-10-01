Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
Stud – The Pass Catchers
With Davante Adams out this week because of a hamstring injury, we knew that it would take a collective effort to replace his production. The Raiders were also without Michael Mayer who has been solid and has come up with some big catches through 3 games.
Jakobi Meyers was expected to step up and he played well as the intermediate target with five catches for 49 yards and he could have had much more if Gardner Minshew didn’t miss him down the sideline in the second half. Brock Bowers had a quiet game with 2 catches for 19 yards, but he did have a nice 12 yard rush to show off some of his versatility.
The real stars of the group were Tre Tucker and DJ Turner as they showed off their speed on several plays, including two rushing touchdowns. Tucker had a solid day with five catches for 41 yards and also could have had a much better day if Minshew was more accurate. Turner made a special play on an 18-yard rush and they both showed that the Raiders receivers can make big plays even without their superstar. This was a theme on defense as well but we’ll get to that.