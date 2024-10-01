Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
Stud – Alexander Mattison
Many folks in Raider Nation have been calling for this since Week 2 but we think it’s about time that Alexander Mattison become the starting running back for the Raiders. Zamir White has struggled with fumbles and in general with the style of offense and Mattison has looked much better in every category.
The veteran back has produced 60% of the rushing yards on 35% of the carries (49 for 152 vs 17 for 87) and has 80 receiving yards compared to just 16 for White. He also has three touchdowns in four games compared to the goose egg that White has put up so far. Some of that is down to opportunities as Mattison has gotten the ball on the goal line but he has done a lot to deserve those chances.
Mattison looked great at times as the fill-in for Dalvin Cook in Minnesota and has 7 games with 90+ yards rushing over his career. It is time to give him those early down and early game carries that White has struggled with and let’s see what both can do in new roles.