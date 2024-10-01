Raiders studs & duds from Week 4: Alexander Mattison has breakout game
Stud – Robert Spillane
We all know that Maxx Crosby is the heart of the Raiders defense but there’s another guy that is not far behind in Robert Spillane. The middle linebacker has been excellent for the Raiders as he posted his fourth straight double-digit tackle game this season. He also added a tackle for loss which brings him up to 3 on the year.
Spillane’s 12 tackles on Sunday led the team and he helped limit the Browns offense to just 92 yards rushing. 32 of those yards came from Watson scrambles and knowing how mobile he is that is a victory for this unit after giving up 131 to Carolina in Week 3.
Spillane was a revelation last year as he came up with several huge plays down the stretch and he has continued to do the same here. He has an easier task next week against Bo Nix and a struggling Broncos offense but Nix has shown plenty of mobility as well. Luckily, we know the stud middle linebacker can handle it.